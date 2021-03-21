Hotel Review

The Houghton Hotel has everything you need for a super staycation in Jozi

Joburgers, take a welcome break from the mundane by checking into this luxe resort

It's strange to think we've been living in flux for a year now — shifting between lockdown levels, with many of us working from home, confined to our little corners of the world. During this strange time, one of the things I've come to appreciate is the idea of a staycation: a quick local getaway that is a break from the mundane.



Before the days of working from home, I would often drive past the Houghton Hotel — named "best new hotel in Africa" at last year's World Travel Awards — and wonder what was inside...