Local Getaway

Reality recedes with the tide at The Lofts Boutique Hotel on Thesen Island

Find balm for the soul at this spectacular island hideaway in Knysna’s lagoon

"Whenever I find myself growing grim about the mouth; whenever it is a damp, drizzly November in my soul ... then, I account it high time to get to sea as soon as I can," says Ishmael in Herman Melville's Moby Dick, published almost 170 years before this pandemic.



In the Covid winter of their souls, few South Africans can simply ship out in search of new horizons. But they can escape that locked-down, landlocked feeling by heading to the sea...