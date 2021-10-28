IN PICS | Five SA escapes named among the world's top 50 resorts

Earlier this month, luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

SA emerged as a favourite destination, clinching five places on the magazine's list of the 50 Best Resorts in the World — including three spots in the top 10.

The ranking is based on the results of a survey. It reflects the resorts more than 800,000 voters longed to visit during lockdown and couldn't wait to return to as soon as world travel opened up again.