IN PICS | Five SA escapes named among the world's top 50 resorts

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
28 October 2021 - 06:00
Ocean House at Morukuru Family De Hoop, one of the local resorts lauded in the 2021 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards.
Image: Supplied

Earlier this month, luxury and lifestyle travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards.

SA emerged as a favourite destination, clinching five places on the magazine's list of the 50 Best Resorts in the World — including three spots in the top 10.  

The ranking is based on the results of a survey. It reflects the resorts more than 800,000 voters longed to visit during lockdown and couldn't wait to return to as soon as world travel opened up again.

How much you'll pay to stay at the SA hotels voted among the world's top 100

Dream big: These award-winning local escapes are bucket list worthy
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

The highest-ranking SA resort — Morukuru Family De Hoop — is the only local destination on the list that's not located in the bush. It clinched the number two spot for the second year in a row.

Situated three hours from Cape Town in the De Hoop Nature Reserve, Morukuru Family offers a luxury beach vacation in either its five-suite Beach Lodge or four-bedroom Ocean Lodge. Here, game drives happen on whitewashed sand dunes in the marine protected area when guests are not sandboarding, snorkelling, mountain biking, or relaxing in a swimming pool.

The Beach Lodge at Morukuru Family De Hoop.
Image: Supplied

Singita Sabi Sand, a popular bush escape in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve, ranked seventh on the list.

Its Ebony Lodge, Boulders Lodge and Castleton Lodge each have a different charm, but all offer an unforgettable wildlife experience.

Ebony Lodge at Singita Sabi Sand.
Image: Supplied

Following hot on its heels in ninth place is another resort located in the Greater Kruger National Park area: Royal Malewane in Thornybush Private Game Reserve. Between the classic Main Lodge and contemporary Farmstead, guests can enjoy spa treatments, daily game drives and fine culinary delights.

Royal Malewane.
Image: Supplied

Coming just short of the top 10 and landing at number 11 is another Morukuru Family resort, this time located in the Madikwe Game Reserve. Recent refurbishments transformed its three villas into an exclusive-use bush haven during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Morukuru Family Madikwe Game Reserve.
Image: Supplied

In 44th place is Cheetah Plains, also in the Sabi Sands Game Reserve, where guests get to experience modern, sustainable safaris with its fleet of electric safari vehicles and green touches like solar panels and a grey water recycling system.

Cheetah Plains.
Image: Supplied

To check out Condé Nast Traveler's full list of the best resorts worldwide, visit cntraveler.com

