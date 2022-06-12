10 fun things to do at Sun City (mostly) with your clothes on
The resort's many pools are a huge crowd puller in summertime, but there's plenty of adventure to be had where you stay fully clothed and dry too
12 June 2022 - 00:00
1) GAME ON..
1) GAME ON..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.