Travel

Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots

Every year, 5FM's 5 Drive team set out on a cross-country mission to dig up some of SA's best tourism treasures. Here's what they discovered this year

04 December 2022 - 00:02
Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer

It’s official: December has arrived, ushering in holiday season across the country. Many Gautengers are gearing up for their annual migration to the coast, while the bush-loving types are dusting off their game-drive outfits, and Joburgers who are staying put are looking forward to that strange time of the year when the streets reverberate with an unfamiliar hush...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘I tried my best’, says Elon Musk as Ye’s Twitter account is suspended again Lifestyle
  2. A chat with two female Rosebank restaurant stars, plus recipes Food
  3. Phala Phala blues? Take your mind off things with this buffalo stew Food
  4. Busy week for the Sussexes as ‘Harry & Meghan’, Invictus Games trailers drop Lifestyle
  5. RECIPES | Treat yourself this month end with these four yummy dishes Food

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...