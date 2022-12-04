Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots

Every year, 5FM's 5 Drive team set out on a cross-country mission to dig up some of SA's best tourism treasures. Here's what they discovered this year

It’s official: December has arrived, ushering in holiday season across the country. Many Gautengers are gearing up for their annual migration to the coast, while the bush-loving types are dusting off their game-drive outfits, and Joburgers who are staying put are looking forward to that strange time of the year when the streets reverberate with an unfamiliar hush...