Road-trip routes to take you back to your roots
Every year, 5FM's 5 Drive team set out on a cross-country mission to dig up some of SA's best tourism treasures. Here's what they discovered this year
04 December 2022 - 00:02
It’s official: December has arrived, ushering in holiday season across the country. Many Gautengers are gearing up for their annual migration to the coast, while the bush-loving types are dusting off their game-drive outfits, and Joburgers who are staying put are looking forward to that strange time of the year when the streets reverberate with an unfamiliar hush...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.