A century on, Hemingway still lures revellers to Pamplona's bull run

The bell tolls — eight chimes. A fuse is lit and a rocket takes off. The pen doors open and out burst 12 behemoths — six bulls and six steers — working their pace up to a gallop, hooves thundering on the cobbled streets.

On cue, throngs of white-clad runners begin to sprint. They glance back, ready to dodge the charging beasts' piked horns with balletic moves defying a gory demise. Enraptured onlookers cheer on from balconies above.

It's the feast of St Fermín, the famed bull-running festival that engulfs Pamplona every July when revellers from around the globe descend on the northern Spanish city for nine days of adrenaline, sweat and debauchery savoured as freely as the wine flows.

Some are drawn to the Sanfermines — as the festival is popularly known — by the timeless prose of one of the grandees of 20th-century American literature.