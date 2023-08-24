Scenic views & privacy: Zimbali Lodge is the perfect place to pop the question
The doting team is always on standby to bring your special moment to life
For marriage-minded people looking to pop the question, SA offers a myriad proposal settings guaranteed to impress your loved one. But one that tops them all is Zimbali Lodge, quietly tucked along the Dolphin Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.
“Aside from the ravishing ocean vistas and sunset terraces primed for picture taking, the lodge is completely surrounded by an indigenous forest,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge’s general manager.
“It feels wildly intimate and remote, even though we're just a 20-minute drive from the airport and have all the mod cons you and your sweetheart could want and need.”
If you're longing to find the ultimate place to get down on one knee, here's what to expect at Zimbali Lodge:
That perfect in-suite proposal
While there are several engagement-worthy places dotted in and around Zimbali Lodge, Bhima highlights their proposal turndown package: “If you'd prefer a more private space with zero onlookers in sight, we can happily create a one-of-a-kind experience in the comfort of your suite,” he says.
This one-night offer includes a three-course dinner served by your own private butler and the full support of the Zimbali team to ensure everything goes according to plan.
“Let the team work their magic in one of the lodge's forest-enshrined Luxury Deluxe Suites. Depending on your personal preferences, we can incorporate a complimentary choice of roses, balloons and bubbly.”
Dinner for two at Thandi Restaurant
If not in your suite, candlelit dinners at the on-site Thandi Restaurant perfectly capture the romance of Zimbali Lodge. To make your proposal moment extra special, the culinary team can create a personalised menu featuring your future spouse's favourite dishes.
We're a starry-eyed team and love doting on couples celebrating a special occasionBailey Bhima, Zimbali, Lodge general manager
“We're a starry-eyed team and love doting on couples celebrating a special occasion. Say the word and the team will arrange a private three-course dinner, with a tasteful table arrangement including roses, candles and a crisp bottle of fizz waiting for you on arrival.”
Should you like to take it one step further, request the “I do” dessert showcasing the phrase, “Will you marry me?” on his or her plate in chocolate. “It works like a charm and can help keep you on track if you're worried your nerves might derail you.”
Bend the knee on the beach
If you're dreaming of that quintessential feet-in-the-sand seaside proposal, that can be arranged during your stay at Zimbali Lodge.
“The team can set up a secluded spot at Zimbali Beach with a well-stocked picnic basket brimming with treats and a bottle of bubbly. If you'd like to have some fun with this, the team can also strategically plant the ring in a seashell nearby. This works wonders if you encourage your fiancé-to-be to help collect seashells during a beach stroll at sunset.”
Pop the question by a waterfall
As an additional proposal option to consider at Zimbali Lodge, Bhima further highlights the tranquil setting of a natural waterfall located nearby. “Since the waterfall is conveniently on Zimbali Estate, one of the team members can drive you and your loved one there on a private golf cart.”
The Zimbali team can also prepare a special picnic basket filled with your favourite drinks and delights and hire a photographer to capture the moment at your request.
“Many arrive at Zimbali Lodge for an engagement, honeymoon or wedding but quickly become regulars as they return on their anniversaries or to honour special birthdays.
“There's something magical about this place and once you experience it for yourself, there's nowhere else you'll want to go.”
If you'd like to book with Zimbali Lodge for your proposal, wedding, honeymoon, anniversary or vow renewal, contact: +27 (0) 32-001-0550 or email zimbalilodge@dreamresorts.co.za.
This article was sponsored by Zimbali Lodge.