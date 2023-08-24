Scenic views & privacy: Zimbali Lodge is the perfect place to pop the question

For marriage-minded people looking to pop the question, SA offers a myriad proposal settings guaranteed to impress your loved one. But one that tops them all is Zimbali Lodge, quietly tucked along the Dolphin Coast in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Aside from the ravishing ocean vistas and sunset terraces primed for picture taking, the lodge is completely surrounded by an indigenous forest,” says Bailey Bhima, Zimbali Lodge’s general manager.

“It feels wildly intimate and remote, even though we're just a 20-minute drive from the airport and have all the mod cons you and your sweetheart could want and need.”

If you're longing to find the ultimate place to get down on one knee, here's what to expect at Zimbali Lodge:

That perfect in-suite proposal

While there are several engagement-worthy places dotted in and around Zimbali Lodge, Bhima highlights their proposal turndown package: “If you'd prefer a more private space with zero onlookers in sight, we can happily create a one-of-a-kind experience in the comfort of your suite,” he says.

This one-night offer includes a three-course dinner served by your own private butler and the full support of the Zimbali team to ensure everything goes according to plan.

“Let the team work their magic in one of the lodge's forest-enshrined Luxury Deluxe Suites. Depending on your personal preferences, we can incorporate a complimentary choice of roses, balloons and bubbly.”

Dinner for two at Thandi Restaurant

If not in your suite, candlelit dinners at the on-site Thandi Restaurant perfectly capture the romance of Zimbali Lodge. To make your proposal moment extra special, the culinary team can create a personalised menu featuring your future spouse's favourite dishes.