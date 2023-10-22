Discover memorials to unsung heroes and meanders in the Eastern Cape
In the little-known Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality in the Eastern Cape, admire monuments to unsung heroes, hear chilling historical tales and take in natural wonders
22 October 2023 - 00:04
I had never been to the Eastern Cape and barely considered it a holiday option. But then I was invited by the province's Parks and Tourism Agency to explore a little-known part of it, Buffalo City. The coastal metro includes the towns of East London and Qonce, as well as Mdantsane township. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.