Sea Point, Cape Town, saunters in on list of world's coolest ’hoods

TimeOut has released its sixth annual list of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods — and flying the flag for South Africa is Sea Point, Cape Town, which comes in at No 21, an impressive leap from last year when it was 38.

The magazine says it polled more than 12,000 people around the world for this year's top 40 list to unearth “the neighbourhoods in their hometowns where everyone wants to be right now”.

The selection was then narrowed down “with the insight and expertise of city editors and local experts who know their cities better than anyone else”. Factors taken into account include community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

The focus this year was on places with “big personalities” — where post-pandemic digital nomadism may have led to a surge in new community spaces, multipurpose culture centres and a thriving café scene — but these are also places that remain “resolutely local at heart”, where slick new developments and cool cafés sit side by side with old pubs and family grocers to “keep it real”.