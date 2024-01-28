Cruising
Why you’ll never be bored on board the brilliant new Norwegian Viva
With a three-level racetrack, slides, pools, restaurants and so much more, NCL's newest ship has upped the ante on sea-voyage offerings
28 January 2024 - 00:00
I imagine little Albert Ballin looking out to sea from his hometown port of Hamburg, thinking: “I could put the grandest hotel and all the best restaurants in Germany on one of my father's ships, and sail, ensconced in luxury, around the world.”..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.