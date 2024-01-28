Cruising

Why you’ll never be bored on board the brilliant new Norwegian Viva

With a three-level racetrack, slides, pools, restaurants and so much more, NCL's newest ship has upped the ante on sea-voyage offerings

I imagine little Albert Ballin looking out to sea from his hometown port of Hamburg, thinking: “I could put the grandest hotel and all the best restaurants in Germany on one of my father's ships, and sail, ensconced in luxury, around the world.”..