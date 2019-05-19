News

Johnny Miller's aerial photos a wake up call on SA's great divide

Nothing illustrates the chasm between rich and poor in SA more clearly than Johnny Miller's bird's-eye view photos - taken by drones - of affluent neighbourhoods rubbing shoulders with shacklands. But rather than despair, the photographer argues, we should use them as catalysts for change

19 May 2019 - 00:00 By CLAIRE KEETON

Nothing illustrates the chasm between rich and poor in SA more clearly than Johnny Miller's bird's-eye view photos - taken by drones - of affluent neighbourhoods rubbing shoulders with shacklands. But rather than despair, the photographer argues, we should use them as catalysts for change

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Millionaire land grab' in Stellenbosch News
  2. Jacob Zuma 'helped contain ANC losses' in KZN News
  3. Adios Scopa chair, hello EFF newbies as National Assembly's new era begins News
  4. Shamila Batohi lets out her new state capture bloodhounds News
  5. Wife stands by 'resurrection' man Alph Lukau, says he's being crucified News

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds

Related articles

  1. Preacher-turned-journalist's mission to tell the stories of Imizamo Yethu News
  2. From fire into legal frying pan for Imizamo Yethu residents South Africa
  3. Devastated Imizamo Yethu on the road to recovery South Africa
  4. 5o shacks razed as fire rips through Durban informal settlement South Africa
  5. Informal settlements to be 'made livable', Alexandra inquiry hears South Africa
X