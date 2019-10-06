News

Quota blow to black woman advocate challenged by bar in equality court

06 October 2019 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

The appointment of a black man instead of a black woman to the new legal profession body, the Legal Practice Council (LPC), has pitted the Cape Bar Council against justice minister Ronald Lamola.

The saga is playing out in the Equality Court, sitting in the high court in Cape Town, where the Cape Bar is suing for unfair discrimination and wants advocate Andre Paries to be replaced by advocate Ncumisa Mayosi...

