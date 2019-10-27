Drought drives farmers to commit suicide
27 October 2019 - 00:00
"If the river was running, Dad would never have done it."
These are the words of an eight-year-old boy at his father's funeral in 2017...
"If the river was running, Dad would never have done it."
These are the words of an eight-year-old boy at his father's funeral in 2017...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.