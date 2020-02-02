Tendai Biti aides sue Zim security officials over Zambia debacle

Three aides to MDC Alliance second vice-president Tendai Biti are suing state security officials who foiled their Zambian escape bid when a manhunt was launched for their boss soon after the July 2018 elections.



Nqobizitha Mlilo, a lawyer practising in SA, Clever Rambanepasi and Tawanda Blessing Chitekwe want $900,000 in damages for malicious and wrongful arrest, detention and prosecution...