Cigarette ban is a boon to those smokers trying to kick the habit

Most smokers are gasping for an end to the lockdown ban on cigarette sales, but Johannesburg businessman Marius Buys says it is the perfect opportunity to quit.

After finishing the packet of cigarettes he bought a day before the lockdown began, the 44-year-old went cold turkey.

"It's been just over 14 days since I last had my last cigarette and you have no idea how good I feel about it," said Buys.

"I went through withdrawal symptoms for the first three days and since then I've been so busy doing charitable work to curb the Covid-19 spread that I don't even think about smoking any more."