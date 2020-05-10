Soshanguve pupils will go back to school soon… if there is one

Pupils in Soshanguve have reason to feel stressed. Along with their fear of contracting Covid-19 and missing much of the academic year is their concern about returning to a school that lies in virtual ruin.

Three schools in the area north of Pretoria have been sabotaged by arsonists. Since the lockdown began about 962 schools in the country have suffered this fate. And there is no money for repairs.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had no budget for repairs. Resources for maintenance and for new schools and classrooms, he said, were stretched.

At Amogelang Secondary School, the entire administration block was gutted. The school's principal, Kgomotso Hans, said the department had promised mobile offices by Tuesday.

In Gauteng, 206 schools have been hit by arsonists, 59 of them in Tshwane. The department is still assessing the damage.