News

Covid-19: Education

Soshanguve pupils will go back to school soon… if there is one

Belinda Pheto Journalist
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Sidney Sibiya, principal of Soshanguve Secondary School, amid the devastation in the staff room. It was here that teachers gathered, marked books and discussed plans.
Sidney Sibiya, principal of Soshanguve Secondary School, amid the devastation in the staff room. It was here that teachers gathered, marked books and discussed plans.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Pupils in Soshanguve have reason to feel stressed. Along with their fear of contracting Covid-19 and missing much of the academic year is their concern about returning to a school that lies in virtual ruin.

Three schools in the area north of Pretoria have been sabotaged by arsonists. Since the lockdown began about 962 schools in the country have suffered this fate. And there is no money for repairs.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department had no budget for repairs. Resources for maintenance and for new schools and classrooms, he said, were stretched.

At Amogelang Secondary School, the entire administration block was gutted. The school's principal, Kgomotso Hans, said the department had promised mobile offices by Tuesday.

In Gauteng, 206 schools have been hit by arsonists, 59 of them in Tshwane. The department is still assessing the damage.

Charred remnants of pupils' national senior certificates survived the fire at Soshanguve Secondary School.
Charred remnants of pupils' national senior certificates survived the fire at Soshanguve Secondary School.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

"The department is delivering temporary units to schools that have been affected by arson," said Mabona. Some have already been delivered, he said.

Martin Ndou, a parent at the Amogelang school, said he was not comfortable about his two sons going back when schools reopen. "I honestly don't see how physical distancing will be adhered to. It will need a lot of resources."

Mabona said the department was adjusting its budget to attend to new challenges.

"Detailed assessments are still being done. Where the damages are extensive it will take some time to respond to," he said.

In Block FF, things were looking up for Soshanguve Secondary School. Mobile units were being erected this week to replace the gutted administration block. The principal, Sidney Sibiya, said he was pleased with the department's effort to try to get things back to normal before schools reopened.

But a member of the school's governing body, Jafta Baloyi, said valuable information had been destroyed in the fire.

Soshanguve Secondary School's administration block is in ruins. No arrests have been made for the arson.
Soshanguve Secondary School's administration block is in ruins. No arrests have been made for the arson.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Baloyi said he was comfortable sending his grade 12 daughter back to school.

"I have faith in the government's plan and it can only work if we all work together to make it work."

Phuthanang Primary School was also attacked by arsonists, but a member of the school's governing body, Peter Tshabalala, said the strongroom containing computers and important documents had not been damaged.

"It's painful to see how our school was destroyed by selfish people," he said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said 123 people had been arrested in Gauteng in connection with burglaries at schools. He said some of the items recovered included stationery, furniture, electrical appliances, groceries, sound systems and gardening tools.

READ MORE

Inside KZN Education's 'plan' to distract puplis from Covid-19 anxiety

When KwaZulu-Natal children start going back to school next month, their teachers will be expected to regale them with "positive stories" about the ...
News
1 hour ago

Private schools ready to reopen, await green light from Motshekga

Some private schools are ready to open, but the department of basic education wants to know how they intend to comply with requirements to stem the ...
News
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Covid-19 pandemic: preschools suffering as families skip fees News
  5. 'I need to work': Hairdressers, beauticians still operating despite lockdown ... News

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...