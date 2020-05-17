'We have to return to work or we will have nothing to return to': beauty industry

Hair and beauty businesses have called on the government to allow the sector to return to normal operations, arguing that social distancing and hygiene are inherent attributes of the industry.

"It is ironic that one can never acquire a hairdressing certificate unless they demonstrate that they understand how important hygiene and sanitisation is," said Feroza Fakir, vice-president of the South African Association of Health and Skincare Professionals.

Businesses in the industry will only be allowed to operate during level 1 of the lockdown. Industry players are concerned that by the time that level is declared, many businesses will have crashed.

"People are very desperate and they are not able to put bread on the table," said Fakir.

The association is working with the Employers' Organisation for Hairdressing, Cosmetology and Beauty (EOHCB) to lobby the government to allow the industry to return to work.