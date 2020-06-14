Covid-19: Trevor Manuel says SA won't be part of African debt talks

SA will not be part of any collective discussions on the cancellation or suspension of the debt of Africans nations, because most of its debt is held locally.

Creditors told the AU's Covid-19 special envoys they would prefer independent negotiations with countries in response to calls for an urgent debt standstill to buy the continent time to navigate through the coronavirus crisis.

Former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel, who serves as one of the five AU envoys, told the Sunday Times that talks had begun with a number of the continent's creditors in an attempt to arrest mass capital outflows and "win a debt standstill".

The other four envoys are former Algerian finance minister Benkhalfa Abderrahmane, former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former president of the African Development Bank and former Rwandan finance minister Donald Kaberuka and the former CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam.

The envoys participated in a meeting of the AU's Assembly of Heads of State and Government and the chairs of its regional economic communities. AU chair President Cyril Ramaphosa presided over the meeting.