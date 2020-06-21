Looking better for bad hair days: salons open up under advanced level 3 lockdown

Like cigarettes and, until recently, alcohol, hairdressing has gone underground during the lockdown.

This week it will reopen officially amid “stringent safety requirements”, after minister of small business development Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gazetted protocols for the personal care services industry to curb Covid-19 on Friday. But for thousands of stylists it will mean only the end of their defiance.

Sarah Makoza, who runs her salon in the Cape Town township of Langa, said she had played “cat and mouse” with the authorities.

“My husband and my younger sister are dependent on me. I also have a baby on the way. It’s been almost four months without a steady income,” Makoza said.

“My husband works in the film industry and his company might only open during level 1 because he works with foreign film crews.”