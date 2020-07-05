Why basic education minister made U-turn on return to class

An insider with knowledge of this week's council of education ministers' meeting, in which Motshekga, her deputy Reginah Mhaule and the nine education MECs took part, said the minister was forced to reduce the number of grades because several provinces were "just not ready".

The insider said: "The unions were also saying, 'Maybe we should slow it down a little bit.' The National Education Collaboration Trust had also suggested slowing it down a little bit and this was generally accepted."

Manuel said: "Our research clearly showed the departments weren't ready. We are happy that sanity prevailed because it would have been really embarrassing had pupils been allowed to go back and then been turned away because schools didn't have the necessary personal protective equipment [PPE]."

Provincial education departments scrambled on Friday to get principals to collect the equipment from circuit and district offices.

Officials in North West and Limpopo told the Sunday Times the delivery of PPE to schools in those provinces will only be completed over the weekend.

Principals of schools in Pietermaritzburg's Northdale circuit received a WhatsApp message from the circuit office on Friday telling them to collect face masks. "We only have a limited number of masks; it will be first come, first served," the WhatsApp message read.

Naptosa said principals in the Eastern Cape had indicated that PPE supplies had not yet been delivered for the pupils returning tomorrow.

Water tanks have still not been installed at more than 900 schools, including 794 in KwaZulu-Natal, 103 in Limpopo and 36 in the Eastern Cape.

A teacher at a high school in Rustenburg, in North West, said the school had made extensive preparations for the return of grades 10 and 11 - only to be told at the last minute that only grade 11 will be returning. "This is very disappointing as the timetable had to be rearranged."