Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul under PPE scrutiny

Northern Cape premier Zamani Saul has been dragged into a Covid-19 procurement scandal after revelations that a politician's spouse and a politically connected business owner benefited from multimillion-rand contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) and other goods and services linked to fighting the pandemic.

The Sunday Times can reveal that Mandisa Shushu, the wife of Saul's special adviser Norman Shushu, was awarded a R13m tender to supply the police with 1-million masks.

Norman is a former MEC of agriculture, land reform & rural development in the province.

Publicly available information shows officials have also dished out tenders worth more than R27m to Macronym 37, a Kimberley "branding agency" owned by Somandla Christopher Sibisi, who is believed to be a friend of Saul.

The company was awarded the tenders despite being in the process of being deregistered by the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) for noncompliance. Macronym 37 has not submitted tax returns since 2017.