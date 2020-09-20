'The Social Dilemma' warns that social media is a serious threat to humanity

In this Netflix documentary, industry insiders lay bare the dangers of social media; we asked local experts to weigh in

Social media might not attach to our cells like coronavirus but it gets into our heads in insidious ways and takes a high toll on society, as the trending Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma shows.



What social media and the virus have in common is how rapidly and stealthily they spread, with the potential to harm humanity: from rising depression to polarisation and even loss of life across the world. The rate of suicide among teenage girls has grown since the explosion of social media...