DA clamps down on leadership race between Steenhuisen and Ntuli
20 September 2020 - 00:00
The DA has adopted stringent leadership campaign rules that prohibit candidates from running public campaigns in the media.
Friday's meeting of the DA's federal council also barred candidates from holding public debates in the run-up to the national conference next month, where the party will elect new leaders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.