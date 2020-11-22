Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan
22 November 2020 - 00:00
Powerful KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss Mandla Gcaba is locked in litigation with eThekwini municipality in a bid to maintain his stranglehold on transport in Durban and control over the bus service which, through his company Tansnat, he has run for more than a decade.
The city wants to create a new entity to run the service and has put out a tender as part of the process, but Gcaba, who also owns the lion's share of the taxi business in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, has gone to court to block the municipality...
