Jacob Zuma's nephew fights eThekwini municipality over bus plan

Powerful KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss Mandla Gcaba is locked in litigation with eThekwini municipality in a bid to maintain his stranglehold on transport in Durban and control over the bus service which, through his company Tansnat, he has run for more than a decade.



The city wants to create a new entity to run the service and has put out a tender as part of the process, but Gcaba, who also owns the lion's share of the taxi business in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, has gone to court to block the municipality...