Zweli Mkhize wants SA to be ready for next pandemic

“Covid-19 sorely exposed the lack of capacity in SA, and the continent at large, to produce biotechnology for its own unique needs. We have all the expertise to do this and fortunately government has an appetite for scientific investment and this has paid off hugely in our fight against Covid-19.

“We are at the precipice of a departure from our history of dependence on other nations for our biotech needs and we are already seeing the green shoots of SA intellectual property,” he said.

The head of the Covid-19 ministerial advisory committee, professor Salim Abdool Karim, said SA should have been more involved in producing vaccines.

“One of the things I wish I had done differently was that we should have become more involved in making vaccines. As a country we do have the capability to do it. I think I was just too busy. I didn’t have the bandwidth. It ended up that no-one made vaccines. Everyone just went and tested other people’s vaccines.

“I think because our country has the capability to make vaccines, I have felt we should have played a more important role in making vaccines. I don’t think it would have played a role in Covid-19 because it takes too long. By the time we would have started, we would still be doing construction work for the facility, so it wouldn’t be ready for this pandemic.

“But this is the pandemic that is telling us there is more to come. We should make that investment now so we can make vaccines when the next virus comes along. I am pleased that a vaccine development facility has been announced,” he said.