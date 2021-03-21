'They miss their families': How Covid-19 left elderly cut off from loved ones

For months, silence reigned in pensioner Amy Green’s tiny Durban flat.

She wept sometimes as she yearned for family Sunday lunches, sleepovers and hugs from her nine grandchildren and three children.

In March last year, when Covid-19 struck and the lockdown was imposed, Green, 64, and other residents of care homes run by The Association for the Aged (Tafta), one of SA’s biggest groups caring for the elderly, were restricted from having physical contact with their families to safeguard them against the virus.

With the lockdown now at level 1, visits have resumed.

The elderly are regarded as one of the groups most vulnerable to the coronavirus, but some residents of Tafta facilities and their families complained that the no-visits rule and other limitations on their movements were a violation of their rights.

Much of their ire was directed at Tafta CEO Femada Shamam, who had to make the painful decision to impose the ban on contact visits for the more than 5,000 residents of the association’s facilities.

Shamam acted following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement a year ago of a hard lockdown.

“We put out a message on our social media and to our homes immediately,” she said.