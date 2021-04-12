FREE TO READ | April 2021 issue of Sunday Times Food Basket

In this issue of Sunday Times Food Basket, we tackle the senseless reality that as much as a third of food produced worldwide goes to waste across the supply chain.

A third of all edible food in SA is never consumed and ends up in landfill, adding pressure to an already overextended waste system.

Meanwhile, millions don’t have enough to eat.

Turn to page 10 to read more about the crisis we face and the complexities surrounding food waste and our resultant struggles with food insecurity.

According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (page 19), SA will have to double its food production by 2050 just to support the needs of its population. Is this realistic given the many variables at play?

No one can answer that definitively, but what all our experts advise is that collective responsibility is needed.

Raina Julies