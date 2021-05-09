OBITUARY | Storyteller who raised hopes - and laughs

Dad, you played with life in the theatre of this world. You woke before dawn to write, chuckling at your creations, before standing on your head in your favourite yoga pose. Your writing reflects and records the importance of history - who writes it, rewrites it and to what end? You were interested in how the past shaped the present and how our actions shape the future. This inspired your deep study of humanity's oral and written knowledge as well as your political activism in nonracial theatre and sport.

Your aptly titled memoir, In the Manure, describes the name, Ronnie, by which you were known, as a "colonial anachronism". You preferred the name chosen by your parents, Sathieseelan Gurulingam.

Apartheid's forced removals drove you to record the lives trampled into the dust of Cato Manor. In crafting story and character, you made complex ideas accessible through language, music, dance, breath and pause. You transformed makeshift venues into vibrant theatres, deploying sets, sound, lighting and repeated rehearsals to enthral your audiences.

Your comedy, The Lahnee's Pleasure, was one of SA's longest-running plays. In the '80s, your trilogy of political satires, Inside, Offside and Backside, packed out venues, raising consciousness and funds for organisations. Your plays contributed to a minuscule election turnout for apartheid's tricameral parliament. Your song, They are the Men, the Men of the Moment, mocking pompous, self-appointed leaders, became wildly popular. You observed the cultural boycott of apartheid. While many who broke the boycott became household names locally and internationally, your work, despite many awards, is not known as widely as it would have been.

When the boycott ended, you finally accepted invitations to previously white South African theatres and cities across the globe. Pat Pillai describes acting in At the Edge, based on your book of short stories, to standing ovations, in South Africa and internationally. You were the storyteller who rewrote the narrative to reclaim the history of those enslaved and indentured, in ways that resonated universally.

Your poem I am an African (written before an inspired presidential speech of the same name) emerges from your assertion that you were a South African. You challenged being described as an "Indian writer", contrasting it to South Africans of European origin introduced simply as South African writers.

You created plays that made people weep between raucous laughter, while your heart was breaking as your young, beloved son Daya grappled with mental illness. Daya's death from cancer in 2013, long after marriage to Alison and three beautiful children, devastated you, until Triya's baby, your first great-grandchild Arami, arrived. You deeply appreciated time with my sister Samantha, and her children, Arani and Sachin.

In these last months you developed dementia, an age-related mental illness. You moved in with your son Pat and his wife Radha. Your new morning ritual included coffee with your son and delightful visits from little Rumi.