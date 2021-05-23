UCT ‘jab grab’ claim mars Covid-19 vaccine rollout

On the flipside, well-to-do staff and students at UCT were said to have gained immediate access to the jab when eligibility criteria were changed at the tail end of the Sisonke trial, which had been intended to vaccinate health-care workers.

This did not sit well with some at the university, who said it reflected a lack of integrity on the part of “queue-jumpers”.

After the trial was paused and then restarted, eligibility was broadened and as a result, according to sources, equity fell away as definitions became blurred and people took advantage of or even cheated the system.

A senior UCT staffer who did not want to be named said they had refused on ethical grounds to get the jab as they strongly believe in “fairness and equity”. But those who declined “were then pressurised and stigmatised”. They said students were “encouraged by the health faculty to say they were health-care workers to get a voucher”.

The staffer said: “These are young healthy people who are unlikely to die if they get the virus without being vaccinated … I have been offered it several times but only because of privilege, not my need.

“Meetings were held to convince administrative staff to get it,” said the staffer, and several postgraduate students, “who are not in a clinical setting and who work alone in offices and have no comorbidities”, got the shot.

The faculty of health sciences sent out correspondence saying: “We would like to encourage all members of our faculty and broader community to get vaccinated as soon as the opportunity arises.”

Professor Glenda Gray, co-principal lead investigator on the trial, said if people who fell outside the criteria got vaccinated, “this was done without approval” and “if people lied on their forms” and evidence of this came to the fore, it would need to be followed up with ethics committees and “even the police” if fraud was committed.