Newborn baby survives Covid-19 in ICU
Mother and daughter both test positive
20 June 2021 - 00:00
She’s only a month old, but Aurora Wileman has fought Covid along with the rest of her family — and survived.
Just two weeks after she was born at home in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, the infant was admitted to the local Netcare Linmed Hospital on May 25...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.