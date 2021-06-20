News

Newborn baby survives Covid-19 in ICU

Mother and daughter both test positive

20 June 2021 - 00:00

She’s only a month old, but Aurora Wileman has fought Covid along with the rest of her family — and survived.

Just two weeks after she was born at home in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, the infant was admitted to the local Netcare Linmed Hospital on May 25...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' ... News
  2. Doc with 'long history of misconduct' avoids suspension, bereaved seek answers News
  3. Gauteng school sanitation saga: Probe shows suspect contractors paid Sars bills ... News
  4. We got it wrong, and for that we apologise News
  5. Zulu king puts hunter on the spot for leopard, but defiant man says he won't ... News

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...