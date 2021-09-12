'It's been stressful': Lawyer stole millions from clients to feed gambling habit

Damian Leukes rues the day his father hired an ex-colleague to handle his road accident fund (RAF) claim.



Leukes, 27, had to visit Cape Town lawyer Brian Baumann’s offices about 50 times to beg for his money following an RAF payout. He is among 20,000 claimants who have reported personal injury lawyers to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) since November 2018...