'It's been stressful': Lawyer stole millions from clients to feed gambling habit
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Damian Leukes rues the day his father hired an ex-colleague to handle his road accident fund (RAF) claim.
Leukes, 27, had to visit Cape Town lawyer Brian Baumann’s offices about 50 times to beg for his money following an RAF payout. He is among 20,000 claimants who have reported personal injury lawyers to the Legal Practice Council (LPC) since November 2018...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.