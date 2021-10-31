Cities should set up markets for small-scale farmers and traders, study urges
Support urged for alternatives to malls and corporate retailers
31 October 2021 - 00:00
Local governments should use their powers to support small-scale food traders and producers, particularly in towns and cities, experts said in a study published this week.
The research was led by the University of the Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas), which investigated the impact of the pandemic on SA’s food system, particularly for small-scale women farmers and traders...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.