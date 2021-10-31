Cities should set up markets for small-scale farmers and traders, study urges

Support urged for alternatives to malls and corporate retailers

Local governments should use their powers to support small-scale food traders and producers, particularly in towns and cities, experts said in a study published this week.



The research was led by the University of the Western Cape’s Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies (Plaas), which investigated the impact of the pandemic on SA’s food system, particularly for small-scale women farmers and traders...