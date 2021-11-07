'Even if I die, I’ll keep on saying ANC from my grave'
Lichtenburg residents admit that service levels are poor, but say they still believe in the party
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Potholes, piles of uncollected rubbish and people collecting water in buckets are sights that greet visitors entering Boikhutso outside Lichtenburg in North West.
This is the town that dairy giant Clover fled, taking with it more than 400 jobs, because the municipality couldn’t provide reliable water and electricity. It’s also the municipality with two rival mayors thanks to ANC infighting...
