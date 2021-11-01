Lichtenburg voters sing ANC praises in disastrous Ditsobotla

Khido Tlhabe, 55, sang the ANC’s praises and said she was happy with the party and would vote for it again today.

“I’ll never vote for any other party. It’s ANC all the way. The ANC has built a house for me. I receive the R350 grant, my children are receiving social grants. Why would I not vote for the ANC? I’m voting for the biggest party in the country,” Tlhabe told TimesLIVE.

While Tlhabe spoke, those standing next to her cheered in agreement with everything she said. She was among the first people to arrive at the polling station just after 6am. Walking in with three of her friends, she said they wanted to be first in line.

Tlhabe said she believed the ANC deserved another chance to fix whatever they were unhappy with as residents.

“The ANC is the people’s party. I heard the president say they will fix their mistakes,” she said, adding she was personally satisfied with service delivery in her area.

Resident Mantidi Bobe said she would also vote for the ANC because it understood the needs of the poor.

“We’ll go for the tried and tested. I’ll vote ANC again today. We come from far with the ANC,” Bobe told TimesLIVE while she stood in the queue at her voting station.

Bobe said the ANC candidate for her ward, Khotso Montshojang, was a hard-working individual who she believed would serve the community well.

“I’m glad he is finally getting an opportunity to lead us. What I love most about this new ANC process is that it allowed us to choose who we want and not the party list they have been using,” she said.

By 7am the snaking queue at the polling station was full of community members clad in ANC regalia. Some wore doeks while others wore T-shirts. Many asked ANC party agents for T-shirts.