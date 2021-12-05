News

LISTEN | Human trafficking boom as SA kids sold for sex and labour

Hawks investigate more than triple the number of cases this year than in 2020

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
05 December 2021 - 00:00

Month-old twins, allegedly sold by their mother for R50, and a 13-year-old girl allegedly sold into marriage by her mother.

These are among the scores of human-trafficking cases before SA’s courts. Among the alleged perpetrators are religious leaders, lawyers and even parents...

