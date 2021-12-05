LISTEN | Human trafficking boom as SA kids sold for sex and labour
Hawks investigate more than triple the number of cases this year than in 2020
05 December 2021 - 00:00
Month-old twins, allegedly sold by their mother for R50, and a 13-year-old girl allegedly sold into marriage by her mother.
These are among the scores of human-trafficking cases before SA’s courts. Among the alleged perpetrators are religious leaders, lawyers and even parents...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.