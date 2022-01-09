The terrible twosome who crashed SAA
The first Zondo instalment depicts Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana as evil queens of state capture
09 January 2022 - 00:00
She concocted fake whistleblower reports, told her finance chief she could “see it in her eyes” that she would not obey her and justified nepotism by saying she had a “vision from God”.
That is just some ofr what former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni did, according to the first of three reports from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture released this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.