The terrible twosome who crashed SAA

The first Zondo instalment depicts Dudu Myeni and Yakhe Kwinana as evil queens of state capture

She concocted fake whistleblower reports, told her finance chief she could “see it in her eyes” that she would not obey her and justified nepotism by saying she had a “vision from God”.



That is just some ofr what former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni did, according to the first of three reports from the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture released this week...