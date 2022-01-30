Bidders at sheriff's auction empty rogue politician’s Bishopscourt mansion

The opulent Cape Town home of the vice-president of Equatorial Guinea was stripped of its furniture this week as the tide turned in a tussle over his South African assets.



Furnishings fit for a king were knocked down to a few thousand rands and carted off on flatbed trucks, as Teodorin Nguema Obiang Mangue — son of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo — posted Instagram pictures of himself relaxing in the Cayman Islands...