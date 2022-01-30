New tracing, testing and quarantine on cards — but confusion irks scientists

“Revised regulations emanating from the National Coronavirus Command Council” are expected as soon as the president’s co-ordinating council has met, he said.

Crisp said the situation “is very fluid” but Venter said the about-turn meant the government had moved from following “world-leading advice to a confused mess in just a few days” when it changed the protocols then reversed the move.

“I have no idea why this is so complex and why it takes so long to make decisions which are so well justified by their own experts, or why communication is so poor,” said Venter.

On December 23, the health department released a statement saying “all contact tracing should be stopped with immediate effect” and any known contacts “must continue their normal duties” and not be tested unless symptoms developed.

The exceptions for the no-contact-tracing rule were congregate settings, cluster outbreak situations or self-contained settings (such as prisons).