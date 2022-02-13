News

Guests quit Pretoria Sheraton after city cuts electricity over unpaid bills

Hotel blames impact of Covid restrictions on business for failure to pay

13 February 2022 - 00:00

In the shadow of the Union Building in Pretoria, the landmark Sheraton Hotel was almost deserted on Friday, two days after the Tshwane municipality cut its electricity.

The hotel, which is R23m in arrears, found itself in the crosshairs as a metro team trekked across the city, disconnecting government departments, businesses and even the State Theatre...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Nightclub, university and more businesses targeted by Tshwane over utility bills South Africa
  2. Lebogang Maile says City of Tshwane 'on course' by disconnecting debtors' ... South Africa
  3. City of Tshwane to cut SANDF navy office electricity over ‘unpaid rates’ South Africa
  4. Tshwane goes on disconnection spree as it targets billions in unpaid bills South Africa
  5. Tshwane defends aggressive revenue collection strategy, says customers weren’t ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Headache for Ramaphosa as close ally is implicated in state capture Politics
  2. ‘I fought for this country,’ says defiant Lindiwe Sisulu as ANC demands answers Politics
  3. Is this Cyril Ramaphosa's Luthuli House takeover? Politics
  4. Mandisa Maya recommended for chief justice post — but legal action looms over ... News
  5. Zondo is ‘trying to Zumarise me,’ says former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama Politics

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022