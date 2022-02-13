Guests quit Pretoria Sheraton after city cuts electricity over unpaid bills

Hotel blames impact of Covid restrictions on business for failure to pay

In the shadow of the Union Building in Pretoria, the landmark Sheraton Hotel was almost deserted on Friday, two days after the Tshwane municipality cut its electricity.



The hotel, which is R23m in arrears, found itself in the crosshairs as a metro team trekked across the city, disconnecting government departments, businesses and even the State Theatre...