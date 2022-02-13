Guests quit Pretoria Sheraton after city cuts electricity over unpaid bills
Hotel blames impact of Covid restrictions on business for failure to pay
13 February 2022 - 00:00
In the shadow of the Union Building in Pretoria, the landmark Sheraton Hotel was almost deserted on Friday, two days after the Tshwane municipality cut its electricity.
The hotel, which is R23m in arrears, found itself in the crosshairs as a metro team trekked across the city, disconnecting government departments, businesses and even the State Theatre...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.