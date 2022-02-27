The real reason police commissioner Khehla Sitole was given his marching orders

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole was given his marching orders because of his political links and concern that he may not implement the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission, according to a senior source in the Union Buildings.



President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that he had removed the top cop from his position after a “mutual agreement”. The termination takes effect on March 31...