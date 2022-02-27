News

The real reason police commissioner Khehla Sitole was given his marching orders

27 February 2022 - 00:03 By AMANDA KHOZA and GILL GIFFORD

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole was given his marching orders because of his political links and concern that he may not implement the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission, according to a senior source in the Union Buildings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that he had removed the top cop from his position after a “mutual agreement”. The termination takes effect on March 31...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Top cop Gen Khehla Sitole removed 'in the best interests of the country' Politics
  2. Cele vs Sitole: ‘Two bulls in the kraal trying to do the same job’ Politics

Most read

  1. Zulu royal rift deepens as Prince Misuzulu gets rebuke from his brother News
  2. Top six role for Gwen Ramokgopa further divides ANC factions Politics
  3. Road Accident Fund caught ‘hiding’ R300bn debt by auditor-general News
  4. ‘Mbalula accused Prasa board chair of self-enrichment scheme’ News
  5. Shark-repellent ‘seaweed’ on trial near popular Cape Town beaches News

Latest Videos

Budget 2022: Godongwana has money for Eskom, predicts low growth for SA
'IMF is an instrument of colonialism': EFF's Floyd Shivambu bashes ...