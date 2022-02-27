The real reason police commissioner Khehla Sitole was given his marching orders
27 February 2022 - 00:03
National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole was given his marching orders because of his political links and concern that he may not implement the recommendations of the Zondo state capture commission, according to a senior source in the Union Buildings.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday that he had removed the top cop from his position after a “mutual agreement”. The termination takes effect on March 31...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.