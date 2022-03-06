Something's brewing: new booze route puts Eastern Cape tipples on top

The Eastern Cape Craft Brewing, Distilling and Wine Route highlights its best libations along 700km from Storms River to Chintsa, Makhanda to Hogsback

The Eastern Cape is famously charming. Being ae native myself, I am allowed to acknowledge that it’s not without it quirks. The province is famous for its perfect surfing waves, spectacular coastline, contrarian but deeply endearing people and suboptimal service delivery...