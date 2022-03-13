TRESemmé shampoo advert not discriminatory, says equality court
Judge rules the original version of TRESemmé advert on Clicks' website didn't discriminate against black women, and that an edited version posted on social media by an unknown person was the cause of the outrage and protests
13 March 2022 - 00:00
A “cropped” social media version of the infamous TRESemmé shampoo advert was the probable cause of the public furore and nationwide protests in 2020, the equality court found this week...
