News

How to sign up to receive our new Breaking Down the Big Story and Opinion newsletters

26 May 2022 - 11:17 By Staff writer
Image: Sunday Times

You're invited to subscribe to two key newsletters that will keep you informed about the biggest and most important Sunday Times stories and opinions.

​•  The Breaking Down the Big Stories newsletter, published every Tuesday, provides context for important stories and looks at what could happen next. Sign up now for The Breaking Down the Big Stories newsletter, curated, and updated with context in a quick read.

​• Get a fresh perspective with our Opinion newsletter published on Wednesdays.
Sign up now for access to a variety of interesting and important opinions from our respected writers and analysts. In it, you'll find the very best opinions and analysis by writers including Sunday Times editor S'thembiso Msomi, executive editor Caiphus Kgosana, deputy editor Mike Siluma, TimesLIVE editor Makhudu Sefara, deputy features editor Sue de Groot, as well as columnists including Barney Mthombothi, Peter Bruce, Aspasia Karras, Justice Malala, Jonathan Jansen, Tom Eaton, Ndumiso Ngcobo and Lindiwe Mazibuko.

How do I sign up?

When you register for free on TimesLIVE, you’ll be able to choose which of our newsletters you'd like to receive.

Once you’ve registered and signed in, you can manage your newsletter subscriptions via your user profile. After signing in, hover over your name at the top right of the website and click on the “Profile” link. (If you're on your mobile phone, click on the menu button at the top right to find the link.)

If you're already a subscriber or registered with us simply sign in and go to your profile to update your newsletter subscriptions.

