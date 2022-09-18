News

#ImStaying is still around — but the money's gone

Current and former CEOs of the non-profit company could not show any annual reports or audited financials

18 September 2022 - 00:00
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

It sparked a national phenomenon and a shot of patriotism when SA needed it most, but now the #ImStaying movement stands accused of being an illegal company that has never been audited or filed an annual report —  and cannot account for more than R2m it has raised from South Africans...

