#ImStaying is still around — but the money's gone
Current and former CEOs of the non-profit company could not show any annual reports or audited financials
18 September 2022 - 00:00
It sparked a national phenomenon and a shot of patriotism when SA needed it most, but now the #ImStaying movement stands accused of being an illegal company that has never been audited or filed an annual report — and cannot account for more than R2m it has raised from South Africans...
#ImStaying is still around — but the money's gone
Current and former CEOs of the non-profit company could not show any annual reports or audited financials
It sparked a national phenomenon and a shot of patriotism when SA needed it most, but now the #ImStaying movement stands accused of being an illegal company that has never been audited or filed an annual report — and cannot account for more than R2m it has raised from South Africans...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos