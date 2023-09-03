Questions raised over Nsfas student accommodation contracts
Watchdog concerned that some winning bidders may not meet tender requirements
03 September 2023 - 00:00
A company that was registered nine days before bids for a National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) tender closed, and run by a full-time nurse and an employee at a beverage business, is among 39 firms appointed to run a new student accommodation programme...
