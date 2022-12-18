Politics

‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at conference

One of the youngest delegates talks about his first ANC national conference experience.

18 December 2022 - 00:03 By Sisanda Mbolekwa and Amanda Khoza

Despite attempts by the ANC’s electoral committee to curb the practice, party leaders appear to have dished out cash to buy votes at the elective conference...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | ANC elective conference delayed by late arrivals, registration process Politics
  2. LISTEN | Ramaphosa heckled as ANC conference gets under way Politics
  3. LISTEN | Ace Magashule puts his disqualification in delegates' hands Politics

Most read

  1. De Ruyter probed for ‘irregularity’ at Eskom News
  2. ‘Every delegate was offered money’: ANC member lays bare what happened at ... Politics
  3. 'An abuse of process': Cyril Ramaphosa bares legal teeth in battle against ... Politics
  4. ‘There will be a massacre in Zim unless international community tackles Zanu-PF’ News
  5. ANC rivals ‘stealing public money’, says Ramaphosa Politics

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech