Underdog Mpho Phalatse hopeful ahead of crucial DA vote
But she drew only sprinkles of hand clapping, not the loud applause and ovations rival John Steenhuisen received during his speech
02 April 2023 - 00:00
“We’re taking this. It’s difficult to project in this climate, but we’re taking this.”..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.