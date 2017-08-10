Collapse of Parliament through mass resignations of MPs a ‘spectacular misreading of the Constitution’

"When the Constitution was negotiated there was some disagreement about the ideal size of the NA [National Assembly]. Some parties wanted the number of MPs to be reduced from 400 to 350 or even 300. As a classic compromise the Constitutional Assembly devised section 46(1), which allows the legislature to decide on the size of the NA but prescribes to the legislature that it could not reduce the size to below 350 MPs and could not increase the size over 400‚" he said.

"When 60 MPs resign their seats‚ the size of the NA does not dip below 350. It remains 400. All that happens is that there will be 60 vacancies in the 400 member NA. The NA will continue to do its work – although 60 opposition MPs will be missing from the NA when it does so. There will be no election. End of story‚" De Vos said.

The DA submitted its request to debate a motion to dissolve Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

Chief whip of the party John Steenhuisen said the DA hoped the motion would be placed on the order paper for debate "soon". He said the party had taken the step to "ensure that South Africa does not have to withstand the devastating effects of Jacob Zuma’s presidency for another two years".