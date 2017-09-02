Mighty US reduced to a toothless bulldog as North Korea's Kim goads excitable Trump

In most of these cases the US must bear the brunt, but falls far short of expectations.

Its main problem is that, while its military might is unassailable, its power of deterrence is lagging far behind.

It lacks the credibility expected from the world's primary power. Even Barack Obama's idealist pacifism could not turn around the US's loss of global clout and respect.

Ideally, military power could be described as "a show of force in order not to use it". However, in the US's case, this truism has been turned on its head. Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong-un, Syria's Bashar al-Assad and Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro would probably describe the US as a toothless bulldog. Putin proved this by using military force, defying the West with impunity.

Not even "mighty" America would dare to do the same these days, even if the stakes were high - as in the case of North Korea and Venezuela. Or so it seemed until Donald Trump came on the scene, but it is far from sure that he can turn the tide.

The irony is that the US is the creator of its own fate. The rot set in before and after the Cold War.

Its war efforts in Vietnam, Afghanistan and Iraq were catastrophic failures. After the Cold War, in spite of the implosion of its main adversary, the Soviet Union, it fell short of political leadership, and the diplomatic and strategic nous to build a global system based on universal liberal values.

A notable failure was "losing" Russia, and failing to prevent it returning to authoritarianism and anti-Western policies.

The decline of US primacy and exceptionalism left a wide gap for Trump, a loose cannon and rabble-rouser. Boasting of his nuclear arsenal in juvenile fashion is unpresidential, and so is threatening North Korea - as in "best not make not any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen".