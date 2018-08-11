Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

How many Mayosis must be martyred before UCT deals with its toxic racism?

Liberal duplicity kills black people slowly, with a smile on its face

12 August 2018 - 00:00 By XOLELA MANGCU

Liberal duplicity kills black people slowly, with a smile on its face

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why do white people despise blacks? Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mnangagwa and the military may mean more bad news for Zimbabwe Opinion & Analysis
  3. BARNET MTHOMBOTHI | Cyril bends over backwards to placate the ANC, but the rest ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. PETER BRUCE | Cyril Ramaphosa's bogey-chasing is a dangerous game Opinion & Analysis
  5. BEN COUSINS | This could be the beginning of real land reform in SA Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private

Related articles

  1. UCT forms committee to weigh calls for Bongani Mayosi inquiry South Africa
  2. OPINION | The depression stigma is still very real in 2018 TshisaLIVE
  3. OBITUARIES | Bongani Mayosi: a tragic end to a brilliant career Opinion & Analysis
  4. Brilliant medic‚ adorable dad: Fond farewells for Bongani Mayosi South Africa
  5. Health minister and heart transplant survivor speak at Bongani Mayosi's funeral South Africa
  6. Mayosis' love story tugs heartstrings at professor's funeral South Africa
  7. Physician, heal thyself: Doctors speak about their depression News
X